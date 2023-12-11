Zepth: Transforming construction under the visionary leadership of Prasoon Shrivastava

By Nnaemeka Dureke

In the dynamic landscape of construction, Zepth emerges as a game-changer, poised to revolutionize the industry in Nigeria under the visionary leadership of CEO Prasoon Shrivastava.

Building Better, Safer, Faster:

Zepth stands as the pinnacle of digital platforms for construction projects, aiming to make projects smoother, teams more effective, and results truly outstanding. With tools covering project financials, collaboration, tasks, contracts, and more, Zepth offers a unified solution for end-to-end project oversight.

Omnichannel Excellence:

At the heart of Zepth lies an omnichannel unified platform, connecting real tasks, digital tools, owners, contractors, project managers, and consultants. Zepth becomes the single source of truth for thriving projects.

Easy-to-Use Mastery:

Zepth takes user experience to the next level with its easy-to-use interface, providing a best-in-class experience for enhanced adaptability across diverse teams.

Intelligent Decision-Making:

The core of Zepth lies in its intelligent technologies, empowering construction teams with robust analytics and data points. This intelligence accelerates decision-making, offering actionable insights derived from automated reporting and advanced analytics.

A Beacon for Teamwork:

Built for teamwork, Zepth acts as the catalyst for enhanced collaboration and simplified processes. It unites owners, contractors, project managers, and consultants, fostering a collaborative environment that transcends traditional project management boundaries.

The Future of Construction Management:

Under Prasoon Shrivastava’s visionary leadership, Zepth envisions being the top digital platform for managing construction projects. It aims for a future where construction projects are executed with unparalleled efficiency, tasks seamlessly align, and every stakeholder finds a unified space for productivity.

Dureke member Green Building Council of Nigeria, writes from Lagos