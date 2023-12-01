Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup: Umuaja Secondary Sch emerge champions

By Ochuko Akuopha

Umuaja Secondary School, Umuaja, has defeated Government College, Ughelli by two goals to emerge winner of the 2023 Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup.

The finals of the sixth edition of the competition held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba saw the winner bagging the sum of N1 million and an 18 seater bus while the runners up went home with the sum of N750, 000.

Speaking during the event, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori congratulated the two teams for making it to the finals, saying that Delta is the home of football stars.

Represented by his deputy, Sir. Monday Onyeme, the Governor expressed optimism that ” through this competition, future stars will be discovered and catapulted into national and global stage.

He lauded Zenith Bank PLC for sponsoring the competition since its inception, saying that “this is a perfect example of corporate social responsibility worthy of emulation by other corporate organizations.”

He said his administration would continue to provide a conducive climate to enhance the ease of doing business with the organized private sector to uplift the economic wellbeing of the people.