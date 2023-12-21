Zamfara: Gov Lawal proposes N423.5 billion for 2024 fiscal year

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has proposed a total budget estimate of N423,523,730,000.00 for 2024.

The governor presented the appropriation bill tagged ‘Rescue Budget’ on the floor of the House of Assembly on Thursday and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to due process in its implementation.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the proposed budget comprises N118,134,730,000.00 for recurrent expenditure and N305,389,000,000.00 for capital expenditure.

According to him, the government plans to extend the ongoing urban renewal projects to cover all 14 local government areas in the 2024 proposal.

“The Rescue Budget has considered the current situation in Zamfara State and has made detailed provisions to address the people’s immediate needs.

“After a thorough process, the allocations to different sectors of the economy have been carefully considered by the Executive Estimates Committee and the entire Executive Council.

“Furthermore, the Rescue Budget is not just a financial plan; it is a blueprint for building a new Zamfara State, designed to navigate us through challenging times and pave the way for a more prosperous future.

“We are committed to maintaining due process, transparency, and accountability, especially in financial dealings.

“The Zamfara State government intends to execute during the year 2024 the following projects: continuation of the Urban Renewal programme, construction of 17 kilometres Mallamawa-Bukkuyum road, Bukkuyum-Birnin Zauma-Gummi road, Maradun-Makera road, Damri-Aje Wargi-Dakko-Rafin-Gyero-Barayar Zaki-Nasarawar Burkullu road, Maradun-Magami-Faru road, Magami-Dangulbi-Dankurmi-Bagega-Anka road, among others.”

The statement noted further that the proposed budget emphasises citizen-nominated projects, with some other programmes considered to have a direct bearing on the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Zamfara.