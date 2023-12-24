Zamfara Gov, First Bank boss, dignitaries sparkle as Onasanya buries mother in grand style in Lagos

The vibrant city of Lagos played host to a spectacular celebration of life as Dr. Bisi Onasanya, a distinguished banker and the Chairman of The Address Homes, bid a grand farewell to his beloved mother, Mrs. Selimot Olaleye Elizabeth Onasanya (Nee Folorunsho) who transitioned to glory on November 18, 2023, at the ripe age of 88.

The burial ceremony, marked by opulence and style attracted a collage of creme de la creme in business, government and social circles including Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who led the delegation of his government to the event, former Deputy Governor, Ogun state, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga, her husband, Giwa Biodun Onanuga, First Bank Nigeria, MD/CEO, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Convener/CEO of ARISE WOMEN, Pastor Mrs Siju Iluyomade, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG, Region 20 and Special Assistant to the RCCG General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, among many others.

The two-day event commenced with a wake-keep at Mama’s residence in Ijede, Ikorodu, on December 13, 2023, setting the stage for an extravagant commemoration.

The commemorative events included a solemn church service at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Ijede Road, Ikorodu on Thursday, December 14, 2023, followed by a private interment ceremony at the Ikoyi Cemetery’s private wing. Despite its exclusivity, a cluster of close associates and friends who attended the church service still joined the Onasanya family at the burial site to celebrate the late virtuous woman.