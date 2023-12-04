Yusuf bags doctorate award as Fellow of ILAD

The Chief Executive Officer of Gemstone autos & Gemstone homes and properties, Dr Saheed Abiodun Yusuf , has bagged an honorary Doctorate award as Fellow of ILAD.

﻿Expressing joy after receiving the award, Yusuf said: “I am pleased, honored and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected. A very special thanks to the ILAD Board for selecting me. And an enormous salute to all of this year’s nominees each of whom have made incredible contributions to the development process and showing good leadership in their respective communities

“Thank you to those who nominated me and supported my nomination. And, of course, thank you to my extended family and friends for always supporting me and being there for me especially my beautiful wife

“Just to give you a little perspective of my life in leadership assessment. Many years ago, when I was in secondary school I remember so distinctly being in commercial class and learning about public speaking and portraying leadership skills by organizing and making sure my fellow students were being heard and respected. I ended up being an assembly prefect and also the head of the Muslim student society (MSS)

“Ever since then it has become my passion and favorite thing to learn, teach , directing and coordinating and making an impact on people around me.

“And I know for sure now – that no one will ever tell me I did not clap well or happy with everyone around me because I always want a Win Win moment for everybody throughout my life. And what a wonderful moment for me to end this year 2023 with another Honorary Doctorate, it another feather added to the cap, am so happy and grateful. Thank you”.