Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 2,350 personnel in Osun, warns against crime

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the yuletide season beckons, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has deployed 2,350 personnel across Osun State to ensure a hitch-free festive season.

According to the State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, the personnel are to provide watertight security, covert and overt intelligence operations, and round-the-clock surveillance to prevent criminalities throughout the festive season.

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Kehinde Adeleke, the security personnel were to mount surveillance at strategic places, including markets, worship centres, recreational places, and critical infrastructure.

While assuring the public of adequate security arrangements throughout the festive period, Agboola warned those with criminal intentions to stay away from the state, as there is no escape route for such acts.

“NSCDC, hereby, warns miscreants who plan to cause a breakdown of law and order to have a change of mind, as they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The command is collaborating with other sister agencies to provide adequate security in Osun State. Personnel who are deployed for the assignment should therefore be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties,” it reads.

While congratulating Christians in the state as they join other faithful across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Osun State helmsman of NSCDC enjoined those who will be travelling during this festive period to avoid night travel, over-speeding, overloading, and stopping on lonely roads.

Agboola stressed that suspicious movements should be reported to the nearest security agency. For any emergency situation, NSCDC Osun State Command’s emergency lines are 0805555644 and 07041300031.

Vanguard News