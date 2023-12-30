Yuletide: NGO distributes food, non-food items to 5,000 persons in Anambra

Concerned by the current economic hardship and removal of Fuel Subsidy in the Country, Booth to Booth For Tinubu 2023, a non-governmental organisation, on Thursday 29th December 2023, distributed food palliatives to some indigenes of Orumba North in Anambra State, urging well-meaning Nigerians to be their neighbours’ keepers by partnering with Government to alleviate Poverty in Our Society.

The State Coordinator, Comrade Paschal Candle said the group embarked on this programme as a way of Helping Mr President reaching out to Nigerians in various communities to cushion the effect of Fuel subsidy removal and showcase compassion towards members of society through upliftment programmes.

According to Mr Paschal Candle, due to the harsh economic conditions in the country, B2B with Tinubu has decided to contribute our own quota and assist the efforts of the Tinubu-led Federal Government in alleviating the suffering of the Nigerian masses.

We are currently embarking on the distribution of rice and other palliatives across the 774 Local Governments in Nigeria.

Mr Paschal Candle opined that Booth 2 Booth with Bola Tinubu is a support group that campaigned for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential election. It’s a polling unit/booth based organization with membership spread across 176, 976 polling units and 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria. We are also calling on well to do Nigerians and Ministry of Humanitarian affairs to help in cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“What we are doing today is not a Federal Government palliative nor that of the APC as a party. But a private initiative of the Booth 2 Booth with Bola Tinubu. This is the second Local Government we are distributing these food items and cash donations.”

The first phase of our program involves distribution of palliatives to Party Executives at the Local Government level. As well as all Ward Chairmen, Ward Secretaries, Ward Women and Youth Leaders. The program will be further expanded to involve members of the party in due course.

Also speaking at the Event, APC Chairman for Orumba North Local Government, Chief Raphael Muogbo thanked the group for coming to the aid of the people most especially Party in Orumba North and for helping The group drive the message of Mr President to the Grassroot.

Many of the Beneficiaries thanked the group for the good initiatives and Mr President. They assured of their loyalty to Mr President and promise to continue to support him and pray for him.