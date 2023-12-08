Yuletide: Mbah assures Enugu residents, travellers of security

Peter Mbah

Enugu State

Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has assured residents living across the state and those that would be travelling to Enugu from around the world for Christmas and New Year celebrations of adequate security of lives and property throughout the festive period.

This was even as the Nigerian Army, this week, while flagging off a military operation codenamed “Exercise Golden Dawn III” in the state designed to pre-empt security threats, guarantee the safety of the citizens across the state and reassure them of a hitch-free yuletide, said Enugu State remains the most peaceful state in the Southeast region as a result of the enormous support from the state government.

Governor Mbah gave this assurance at the Tactical Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Udi Local Government Area of the state while addressing guests and military personnel at the flag-off ceremony.

While commending the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada, and their officers and men for their commitment to making sure insecurity was stamped out of the state, the governor stressed that the administration would continue its support for the division in the discharge of their duties.

“I wish to once again, thank the Chief of Army Staff, the GOC 82 Division and all the officers and men of the Division for the support and cooperation that you have continued to offer the State Government especially, in the areas of security, civil-military cooperation and peace advocacy.”

I want to assure you that your efforts at providing security are highly appreciated by the people of Enugu State and as a Government; we will certainly continue to offer you our necessary support and assistance towards the effective discharge of your duties,” he noted

The Garrison Commander, Enugu, Brigadier General Murtala Abu, said the exercise would be conducted in the entire parts of the state in collaboration with the Chief of Army Staff, stressing that the Nigerian Army would forge effective cooperation with other sister security agencies for maximum security and safety of the people.

He stated that the primary objective of the exercise, which is routinely conducted annually during festive periods, was to restore the confidence of the people and assure them of their safety as they go about their celebration.