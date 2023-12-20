Yuletide: Maintain strict environmental cleanliness – Lagos charges residents

Tokunbo Wahab

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has charged residents across the state to maintain a clean environment during and after the yuletide for healthy living.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who gave the charge on Wednesday, stressed that it was important to remind residents to show utmost love to the environment even as they celebrate.

Wahab while felicitating with residents for witnessing another yuletide, urged everyone to value the environment and ensured all waste generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations was properly disposed.

According to him, “I will like to urge all residents to endeavour to maintain a clean, safe and sustainable environment always because if you continue to haunt the environment through improper waste disposal, it will come back to you through flooding”

He stressed that to avoid the spread of all forms of diseases, all forms of waste generated during the festive period must be properly disposed of through bagging and placed at the appropriate places for LAWMA officials to pick up.

Wahab, assured residents that because of the increased waste that is envisaged to be generated during the celebrations, the combined efforts of the Ministry of Environment and Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) would continue to rid Lagos of refuse heaps.

He said government was determined to be proactive in sensitizing residents against illegal waste disposal and the importance of a sustainable environment.

He said that “the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the forefront of the campaign for healthy people and cleaner environment, thus encouraging residents to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.”

He reiterated that the Law against street trading was still in force stressing that traders should desist from selling on the highways, road medians, road setbacks, lay – byes among others across the state.