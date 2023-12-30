Yuletide: Loyibo splashes Christmas, New year gifts to riverine communities

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu local government area of Delta State, High Chief Mike Ekayama Loyibo, has doled out Christmas and New Year gifts worth millions of naira to riverine communities in the Bolou-toru Creek in celebration of the Christmas and New year season.

Loyibo, who presented cash gifts, yesterday, and food items such as rice, cows, rams and others to be delivered to various communities in the creek, however, said that wealth not shared with others was wealth ungodly.

He said: “This is a season of festivities and we must show love to one another. Doing good to fellow humans is in my DNA from my youth.

“When I came back from my foreign trip, I decided to reach out to our brothers and sisters in the creeks of Niger Delta and as traditional prime of Tuomo Kingdom, I started with communities in my kingdom. The second phase will continue with communities outside Tuomo Kingdom.

“I’m always fulfilled and satisfied when I add value to the lives of others and my motivation in giving is scriptural. Wealth not shared with others is not wealth at all, it’s wealth ungodly.

“I’m giving out cash to all communities now and other supplies such as rice, cows, rams, goats and among others are on their way to ensure people in riverine communities fully partook in this season of festivities. I wish all a happy New year and I urge everyone to set agenda for themselves in 2024.

“I want use this medium to call on Deltans to keep faith with Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration. Gov. Oborevwori actually started on a very sound footing, particularly his giant decision in addressing underdevelopment in Warri and enrons. Oborevwori has the capacity to deliver the much-needed dividends of democracy to Deltans.

“In the same vein, I appeal to Nigerians to give the needed support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he means well for the country. He needs our support, solidarity and prayers and I believe Nigeria will be great with Tinubu’s development blueprint”.