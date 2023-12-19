Yuletide: Kwara police vows to arrest users of fireworks, crackers, others

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

To ensure safety of lives and properties during this yuletide season, Kwara State Command of Nigeria Police Force has warned residents against the use of fireworks, firecrackers and other explosive devices, warning that anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.

In a related development, the State Command of National Security and Civil Defence has deployed 2500 officers to strategic parts of the state towards ensuring adequate security.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi in a statement issued to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, it stated that “As we approach the forthcoming festivities in Kwara State, the Command understands the excitement and passion that accompanies these celebrations.

“However, it is imperative to maintain law and order; respecting the rights and well-being of others in our community. The CP has urged citizens of the State to refrain from acts that may disrupt the peace and tranquillity within the neighbourhood,“ the statement said.

Additionally, the Police Public Relations Officer noted that “the ban on the use of Fireworks, Firecrackers or any other explosive device is still enforced; Therefore the CP has warned of these dangerous or harmful devices, as ‘it can lead to extensive damage to properties, severe injuries or pose as a threat to safety and security of citizens, disturbance of public peace. Anyone caught in this act will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

The CP, according to the statement therefore, “enjoined citizens to be law-abiding, shunning all forms of criminal acts, as he has ordered all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units in the command to provide maximum security within their area of responsibility before, during and after the yuletide.”

The CP in the statement also urged residents to, “report any suspicious movement of person(s) or people to the nearest police station or via these emergency telephone numbers 08125275046 or 07032069501 or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application. This can be found on the Google Play Store or through the PPRO Social Media Handles.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of NSCDC Ayoola Michael Sola in his statement said,” In the Euphoria of this season, the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under the leadership of Commandant Umar J.G. Mohammed, has undertaken a proactive stance by deploying over 2,500 personnel across state to forestall the breakdown of law and order before, during and after the yuletide season.”

It added that “The deployment focuses on crucial areas prone to threats, including prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots, and critical installations.”

“This initiative is aimed at establishing coordinated actionable intelligence, deterring and addressing potential threats to ensure a secured environment for all,“ The statement said.