By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigerians go down daily with sugar related Noncommunicable Diseases, NCDs, a nonprofit organization, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, Thursday, called on the Federal Government to increase tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, SSB, from N10 to N20 per liter as a way to control the consumption of the products.

Speaking during a press conference tagged ‘SSB tax: Industry undermining public health for profits’, organised by CAPPA, the Executive Director, CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, in an address said the need to increase tax on SSB demands urgent action to safeguard the lives of Nigerians, especially this Yuletide.

According to Oluwafemi, SSB producing companies contribute immensely to climate change as Nigerians consume their products, which they indiscriminately dump the bottles that negatively impact the environment.

He said the companies need to be held accountable for negatively impacting the health of Nigerians over the years, pointing out that the consumption has taken a huge toll on the health of Nigerians as there is increase of NCDs including diabetes, obesity, and others that have led to premature deaths.

He said: “As the festive period draws closer, it’s important we reinforce our messages on the dangers of SSBs consumption, the need for an immediate review of the tax, and a call for government’s stringent action on industry activities.

“We are at a point where the sugary lure of profit ashes with the very essence of our well

being–our health.

“For years, the sugar-sweetened beverages industry has painted picture of sugary drinks as

innocent pleasures. But behind the vibrant colours and catchy jingles lies a grim reality.

“SSBs are laden with empty calories, fuelling public health crisis of diabetes, obesity, and heart

disease. The statistics are sobering: one in 10 Nigerians now live with diabetes, placing a

crippling burden on individuals and Nigeria healthcare system.

“The manufacturing industry actively targets children and youths, bombarding them with sugary advertising and social activities, normalizing unhealthy habits arrival stage in their development.

“This predatory marketing exploits the vulnerability of young minds, shaping preferences that echo for years.

“The consequences are far-reaching as diabetes and its complications steal years of healthy life, erode productivity, and strainer sources, leaving families shattered and futures uncertain.

“Amidst the festive cheer, the SSB industry drowns out public health concerns with a deafening

roar of misinformation. They blame personal responsibility.

“They ignore their aggressive marketing tactics that target the most vulnerable: children and low-income communities. While families come together for festive gatherings, the SSB industry feasts on obscene profits, built on the backs of collective health.

“These producers annually, especially during festive seasons incorporate corporate activities like festivals, awards, and sponsoring popular events, as a way of promoting their unhealthy products.

“The intense free washing including cleaning up of shoreline, provision of motorised borehole,

different pad awards, and posturing as helpers of communities.

“They are cleaning the shoreline of plastic wastes they created, providing water for communities they have used up and contaminated their water. All these are done to distract the people from the health dangers they are inflicting on the population.

“It is important to note that as Nigerians we must choose public health over corporate greed and advocate for an increase in the current N10/ litre tax on these unhealthy drinks which began implementation in June 2022, demonstrably proven to reduce consumption by up to 20 per cent in over 100 countries that have already implemented the tax.”