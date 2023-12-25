Yuletide: Ereyitomi doles out rice, cash gifts, others to constituents

Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representative Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has come to show apt support to his constituents as he donated thousands of bags of Rice, Cash gift, cows , rams, goats and others to his constituents and party faithful in order to enable them celebrate this year’s Christmas and new year with ease.

Ereyitomi is also the Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds,

as a super legislator, recognised for his generosity in Warri Federal Constituency politics, remarked that the primary aim of the Christmas gifts is to ease the hardships faced by those struggling to afford basic needs as he has been on the largesse programme for some years now.

According to the Warri federal lawmaker ’this is a way for him to give back to his constituents who gave him their mandate willingly across party affiliations.

He said: “It is my own little way of giving back to my community, it is the festive period and this is just a way to give back to the people.

“A bag of rice is now more than 50 thousand naira in the market . The country is hard everybody knows that, people are hungry so we need to find one way or the other to cater for their needs.”

Hon. Chief Ereyitomi however, urged well-meaning Nigerians to give to those who are less privileged in order to make this yuletide a memorable one for all.

He stated further “In our own little way, we need to live in peace with one another., we should find a way to play our own role in giving succour to people, I wish my Warri federal constituents, Deltans and Nigerians merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance”.

All party faithfuls, religious organizations, traditional institutions, leaders from different organs and other constituents benefitted across from Hon. Chief Dr. Ereyitomi’s goodwill splash to Warri federal constituents.