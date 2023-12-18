Yuletide: DJ Power storms Lagos, embarks on African tour

By Olasukanmi Akoni

A Canadian entertainer, Mr Derek San Vicente popularly known as DJ Power, the internationally renowned disc jockey and music producer, has just landed in Nigeria.

DJ power was on British Airways, which arrived Nigeria on Wednesday.

In a chat, Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, who is the Executive Director of Barroque Works Studios, one of the leading studios across the African continent, which is officially in charge of Promoting DJ Power in Nigeria and across the African continent confirmed that the disc jockey and music producer will embark on an African tour, with Nigeria being one of the key destinations.

The highly anticipated tour will see DJ Power perform in various cities across the continent, spreading his unique blend of music and entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, CEOAFRICA has been announced as the official media partner for the tour, ensuring extensive coverage of the artist’s journey.

DJ Power, known for his electrifying performances and ability to captivate audiences, has gained a massive following worldwide.

With a diverse range of musical genres under his belt, DJ Power promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to Nigerian music enthusiasts.

Also, with a career that spans continents and cultures, DJ Power has been opportune to meet international music luminaries.

Nigeria, often referred to as the cultural hub of Africa, has long been a favorite destination for international artists.

The country’s vibrant music scene and enthusiastic audience make it an ideal place for DJ Power to showcase his talents.

The tour is expected to not only entertain but also foster cultural exchange and collaboration between local and international artists.