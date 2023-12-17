Yuletide: CP reiterates ban on sale, unauthorised use of fireworks

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, says the ban on sale and unauthorised use of fireworks, commonly known as “knockout” or “banger,” is still in force in the state.

The information is in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner by the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ndukwe quoted the commissioner as explaining that the dangers associated with letting off fireworks include: criminals using it to perfect their criminal intentions and creating tension.

He also said that igniting fireworks could pose serious danger to human lives and property due to high tendency to cause bodily injuries and fire outbreaks, especially during the harmattan.

He, therefore, warned dealers and users of fireworks to desist forthwith.

He added that “parents and guardians should discourage their children and wards from buying and igniting fireworks; violators would be made to face the full weight of the law.

“Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units of the Command should ensure that the ban is enforced.”

The commissioner wished residents a merry Christmas and a fruitful New Year ahead, while urging them to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

“They can alternatively call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to [email protected],” he added

Vanguard News