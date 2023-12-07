Youths, leaders urged to change attitude toward corruption

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Civil society organization, CSO, Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, has called on youths, particularly youth corpers and leaders in Nigeria to change their attitude towards corruption and commit to building a more transparent and accountable society.

The call was made during a corruption and organized crime quizz held to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Anti-corruption, held, Thursday, in Abuja.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, Umar Yakubu, said youths, empowered by the digital age and their influence on social media are in a unique position to drive change.

Yakubu alleged that corruption continues to prevail in the country due to the government’s failure to establish a system to combat corruption effectively and impose appropriate penalties.

He, therefore, called on the corpers and Nigerian youths in general to be vigilant, educate themselves about corruption-related issues, and challenge the practices of dishonest public officials.

He said: “Corruption is difficult to curb because there are several factors that contribute to corruption, one access and to commit the crime because it’s actually a crime that has stampeded our development in the country.

“So, it’s so difficult because the systems have not been designed in a way to curb the corruption. There are a lot of loopholes that government has not blocked: the power of discretion, the low level of transparency, low level of accountability.

“So, one of these programs we are doing is to enhance, to educate the citizens starting with our youth corper because they’re in a age bracket where they need to be sensitized now and they are going into the labor market very soon, so they need to be sensitized on what not to do when they get into government or in the public space.”

On his part, charging Nigerian leaders to uphold integrity, the Public Relations Officer, Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, Victor Agi, said: “Leaders should know that we don’t have any other country than this. The more we continue to act corruptly, the more the nation is in jeopardy, is in dire a situation.

“Currently, we are facing a debt problem. Currently, we are not having as much investment coming into the country. Some investments we will have actually leaving the country. A these are as a result of corruption. So, we expect leaders to have a rethink that this is the only country that we have. We must work together to rework this country.”

In her welcome address, Head of Programs, Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, Tamara Berepubo, said: “The youth, being the catalysts of change, play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our nation. Your presence here today reflects your dedication to the principles of honesty, accountability and transparency.”

Highlights of the event are: discussions, drama, debate, quiz, prizes, among others.