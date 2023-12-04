Youth Empowerment Foundation empowers 50 teenagers with vocational skills, others

A non-governmental organisation, Youth Empowerment Foundation, has empowered and trained about 50 teenagers in various vocational skills acquisition, financial literacy, entrepreneurship ideas among other vital activities to equip the future of Nigeria.

YEF achieved this project in a two-day programme tagged ‘Empowered for the Future (E4F)’ at the weekend held in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan.

The 2023 edition featured business development training, an exhibition and graduation of the 50 beneficiaries who have gained valuable skills and are poised for the future.

Empowered for the Future (E4F) is an economic empowerment intervention with the overall goal of enhancing the employability, and economic status of the Nigerian youth through income generation activities, life skills training, job shadowing and placement, vocational skills acquisition, and financial literacy.

The event was also designed as an opportunity to celebrate World AIDS Day with the theme “Let Communities Lead” by reiterating the importance of everyone working towards the eradication of HIV & AIDS and issues around it.

At the event, YEF Executive Secretary, Mrs Iwalola Akin-Jimoh expressed enthusiasm about the programme’s success.

She affirmed that the organisation was created to offer empowerment to youths including the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (W.A.S.H) of UNICEF.

“Our mission at Youth Empowerment Foundation is to empower youths through strategic partnership and programmes in health, sports, education, W.A.S.H and livelihood.

“This initiative is a testament to a partnership (YEF and FCMB) with an aligned value of empowering the youth and fostering positive change in our community,” Akin-Jimoh said.

With the programme, YEF has continued to take a significant step towards shaping the future of young people by equipping them with essential skills through empowerment initiatives.

It commenced in 2016 in partnership with First City Monument Bank in Lagos but has over the years been extended to Abuja and Ibadan with the intent of investing in youth through job shadowing and placement, acquisition of vocational skills, mentoring, civic aptitude, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

YEF has trained over 1200 young people since its inception, some of whom have established businesses and are coaching new beneficiaries thereby fostering self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

As the empowered adolescents embark on their journeys with newfound skills, YEF remains dedicated to furthering its mission of transforming lives.