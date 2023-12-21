Youth Employment: Reps introduce apprenticeship scheme bill

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A Bill for national apprenticeship scheme has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

The bill which was read at plenary was sponsored by the deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The bill also aims at giving a legal framework for the institutionalization of the apprenticeship scheme.

National Apprenticeship Scheme is a technology-driven dual apprenticeship model designed to blend theoretical education with hands-on practical training.

It will be recalled that Kalu had during a courtesy call on him by Bildup Integrated Services (Bildup Africa) led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chibuike Aguene last month mulled the enactment of a law to formalize the scheme.

“At the 10th House of Representatives, we anchor our legislative activities on the core principle of participatory governance. We are laser-focused on delivering a regulatory environment that not only supports entrepreneurship development but also encourages commerce and facilitates the growth of the economy. It is in this vein that I acknowledge the calls for supporting legislation that institutionalizes the newly designed National Apprenticeship Scheme.

“Our legislative process is open to constructive dialogue, and we welcome your insights and recommendations. Together, let us work towards a bill that bridges the huge skills gap replete across the country while being the igniting point for an industrial revolution that Nigeria so dearly needs”, Kalu had said.

While commending a piece of technological initiative by the Bildup Integrated Services to encourage the apprenticeship system and boost skills acquisition, Kalu also pledged to sponsor 3000 youth across the federation in the first phase of the apprenticeship system to be championed by the Services in various areas of skills acquisition.

Other bills introduced by the House also sponsored by Kalu included the National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill; National Ear Centre Bill, 2023; National Securities Agencies Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill and National War College Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.