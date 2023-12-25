You’re a great mobiliser, Akpabio felicitates Ganduje at 74

Ganduje

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as a great mobiliser.

Akpabio made the complement while celebrating Ganduje on his 74th birthday.

He noted that the former Kano state governor has been able to restore peace and sanity in the party in a few months of his leadership, praising him for his ingenuity in mobilising people and instilling a sense of belonging to all party men.

The President of the Senate gave his message in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio said that Ganduje is “a great mobiliser, a stabilizer, astute politician and an unrepentant progressive”.

Akpabio noted that since Ganduje ascended the seat of national chairman, “The hitherto rancorous atmosphere at the headquarters and in most state chapters of the party have been doused and sanity is gradually returning to the party.

“I wish to heartily join other well-wishers, business and political associates, family members and friends in celebrating a great mobiliser, an astute politician, an unrepentant progressive and a stabilizer; my chairman, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the biggest political party in Africa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating him on his 74th birthday.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God will bless you with many more years of healthy and productive living, so that our upcoming leaders will savour the wisdom and indelible legacies you have etched on the sands of history in every position you occupied since you emerged on the political scene in 1979.

“Mr. Chairman, your enviable contributions in driving and sustaining our current democratic experiment are never in doubt. We cherish your vision and the drive to sustain the successes recorded by our great party and your unshakable belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

The President of the Senate expressed confidence in the ability of Dr. Ganduje to turn around the fortunes of the APC and help President Tinubu in restoring the faith of Nigerians in Project Nigeria through the provision of purposeful and development-induced leadership that would once again put smiles on the faces of average Nigerians.

Vanguard News