‘You’ll be sanctioned’, RCCG warns Camp residents, guests over indecent dressings

By Biodun Busari

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has warned the residents and guests in the Redemption Camp to desist from indecent dressings or risk sanctions.

The cleric also urged parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against demeaning dressings in the camp ground, adding that security agents will be on duty to arrest those who violate the rules.

The riot act from the leadership of the RCCG was contained in a memo by an Assistant to the General Overseer, Pastor Oladele Balogun.

The memo party read, “We wish to formally inform all residents of Redemption City that, in our commitment to preserving the city’s sanctity and upholding its esteemed ‘Holy City’ status, the mission authority is implementing stricter measures against indecent dressing throughout the city.

“Henceforth, the mission authority has directed that any individual apprehended for dressing indecently will face significant sanctions, and the same punishment will also be extended to the parent or legal guardian.

“We, therefore, strongly urge all parents and guardians to instil proper Christian and dressing ethics in their wards to prevent unnecessary embarrassment, as the security operatives and Kingsford Security have been instructed to enforce the above directives with immediate effect.

“The security operatives and Kingsford security are hereby further directed not to allow anyone who dresses indecently to enter the Redemption City forthwith. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”

The warning was issued ahead of the church’s annual December programme tagged ‘Holy Ghost Congress’ with this year’s theme called ‘Divine Repositioning.’ scheduled for 4th – 9th December, 2023.

The Holy Ghost Congress takes place in the Redemption Camp located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.