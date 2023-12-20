‘You made my big dream come true,’ Awoniyi sends farewell message to sacked Forest boss

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 04: Taiwo Awoniyi and Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest, celebrate after the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Nottingham Forest at Friends Provident St. Mary’s Stadium on January 04, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi has penned an emotional message to Steve Cooper following his dismissal by Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest sacked Cooper, a popular figure at the City Ground, on Tuesday as a result of the team’s poor run of form.

Forest have lost five of their last six Premier League games, including a 2-0 loss at home to Tottenham last Friday.

Cooper signed Awoniyi last summer, and he repaid Cooper’s faith by scoring 10 goals in 25 Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old expressed gratitude to the manager for assisting him in realizing his dream of playing in the Premier League.

“Thank you for helping me make my big dream come true and bringing out the best in me. All the very best Gaffer,” he shared on Instagram.