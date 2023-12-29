You have no reason for not developing Nasarawa, FG tells Gov Sule

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama, Lafia

The Federal government yesterday tasked the Nasarawa state government on infrastructural development saying the state has no business not being developed in the face of abundant solid minerals deposits in the state

Vice President Kashim Shettima who gave the admonition at the inauguration of a 5km road in Luvu, Masaka in Karu Local government Area of the state said solid minerals deposit, agricultural potential and the oil discovery in Nasarawa state was enough for the state to be developed.

According to Vice President Shettima, the federal government would partner with Nasarawa state in providing infrastructures and other areas needed to make life more meaningful to the people.

He announced that President Ahmed Tinubu’s government was designing a developmental roadmap for the transformation of the rural communities nationwide, assuring communities that the federal government would continue to partner with Nasarawa State and other communities in Nigeria to ensure that infrastructural deficits are adequately addressed.

“We will not rest until every Nigerian has access to the infrastructure they need to thrive. This project aligns with the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda for nationwide development.

He urged the community to take ownership of the new road, “This project is yours. Protect it, maintain it and use it to build a brighter future for yourselves and your children.”

VP Shettima applauded Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, for his commitment to infrastructure development, even as he praised the state government’s collaboration with the federal government on key projects.

“This project is not just about asphalt and concrete,” Shettima declared, adding that “it’s about opening doors to new opportunities for the people of Masaka and beyond.”

The Vice President highlighted the potential for economic growth the new road unlocks, as it is nestled within the Karu local government area which has a strategic significance due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Karu is a metropolis on the rise, and this road is a key step towards unlocking its full potential. It will improve access to markets, jobs, and essential services, ultimately boosting the lives of countless residents,” he stated.

The VP commended Governor Sule for fulfilling a promise made during the commissioning of the 248 Fuller Grand Luvu Housing Unit Estate in 2022.