‘You can’t build a flourishing society when you’ve silenced people’ – Chude Jideonwo

Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian TV host, filmmaker, and media entrepreneur who is also the co-founder of Red Africa and Joy, Inc has revealed that he derives a lot of joy and passion from interviewing his guests.

He made the revelation in the only TV interview he granted in 2023 with ace broadcaster and media personality, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo on the ‘Interviewing The Interviewer’ series on her TV show.

Chude said, “At the moment, doing interviews brings me the most joy, just thinking about it, I get very excited just speaking to somebody, my team can even confirm this as well. So I enjoy doing interviews.

There’s also a big movie project we did this year, shot across 8 cities and when I was doing that, I had so much fun, so it’s possible if you ask me this same question in a few years I could say it’s film making, but as at now, I have to say it’s doing interviews.

When asked how he selects guests and what defines who to interview and not interview, Chude said, ‘The payoff line of my show is ‘let’s be human together’, so this guides me to know we’re all humans with no limits and judgments. One of the very first interviews I did on my show was with a commercial sex worker. We need to create safe and warm spaces for us to understand what humans are going through and how they are, we don’t need to always be judgemental. You don’t always have to agree with people, but it’s fine to listen to the stories because not allowing people to tell their stories makes them go into hiding. You can’t build a flourishing society when you have silenced people, you must hear them out.

Chude Jideonwo is the host and director of #WithChude – the viral talk show and podcast speaking to Africa’s most compelling celebrities and leaders about the mind, the heart, and the spirit. He is also the host and director of #ChudeExplains, a news magazine show that takes stories off the headlines and goes in-depth to find and explain the hidden truths about who we are and where we go next – with a focus on social justice and culture. His first film ‘Awaiting Trial’ has been honoured with ‘Best Documentary’ at the Africa International Film Festival and the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.