You are doing a good Job – NSA tells EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

Soni Daniel

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has commended the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede over the transformation of the commission within the short period of time of his appointment.

The NSA gave this commendation in Enugu on during the commissioning of the Enugu Zonal Office of the commission on Tuesday said that Nigerians had taken note of the impact of the EFCC.

The NSA said, “I am particularly delighted by the transformation of this complex and indeed the transformation of the EFCC itself. Mr. Chairman, you are doing a good job. You are not just transforming the physical spaces and buildings but the EFCC itself. I can assure you that people are taking note of that and I want to commend the Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede and his team for the vision to put up this magnificent edifice for use by personnel of the Zone,” Ribadu said.

While charging the commission to take a front row in the effort to check the laundering of proceeds of violent crimes like terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in order to restore growth and stability in the nation’s economy, he stressed that, “you have the biggest role and responsibility in the forefront to get things back to order. Lot of things were done wrongly and mismanaged. You must clean up, sanitise, and demonstrate that you are one of our best. Be honest, be just, be fair. That is what you are known for,” he said.

While calling on other security agencies to collaborate with the commission in achieving its mandate, the NSA acknowledged the modest contributions of the anti-graft agency in checking illicit financial flows especially in the Designated Non Financial Sector, DNFS, through the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, adding that there is still room for improvement. “No agency can operate alone without the support and collaboration of stakeholders. I therefore call on other security and law enforcement organisations in this Zone to work with the EFCC to ensure that it achieves its mandate. This is how we can change our country. Stand by one another, support one another, be one,” he said.

In his remarks, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi, said the commissioning of the edifice reconfirmed the commitment of the nation to sustain the war against corruption.

“The commitment is well founded in view of the many proven negative effects corruption has on economic development. For example, corruption is globally acknowledged to reduce the adoption of innovative strategies within economies.

“Secondly, it tends to discourage direct investments both foreign and domestic while reducing the rate of emergence of new jobs and increasing the prices of products and services,” Mbah said.

The governor, who was confident that the commissioning of the new structure will go a long way in boosting the effectiveness of the Commission’s operations in the region, commended the entire Commission for the sterling work it has done in fighting corruption and graft across all segments of society since its inauguration.

Earlier, the EFCC Chairman had saonethat one of his desires is to provide a conducive environment for staff to boost their productivity in achieving the mandate of the Commission.