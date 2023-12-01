Yoruba language under threat — Fasoranti, Falae, others

By Dayo Johnson

SOME leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, including Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Olu Falae, yesterday, raised the alarm that Yoruba language is under threat of extinction.

The Afenifere leaders said this after a caucus meeting, held in Fasoranti’s country home, in Akure.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the leaders “observed that the Yoruba language is under threat of extinction because many Yorubas, especially elites, prefer to communicate with their children in English rather than in their native language.”

The communique reads: “To prevent the language from going into extinction, therefore, Afenifere calls on Governments in Yorubaland to make the language the medium for teaching at elementary and lower level of secondary education.

“We, therefore, advise that it should be made compulsory for students at the school certificate examination level. It also called on parents and guardians to change their attitude by ensuring that their children are versed in Yoruba language.”

On restructuring, the leaders said: “The push for restructuring in Nigeria should be taken to President Bola Tinubu, who was a key participant in the struggle against military rule and agitation for a restructured Nigeria.”

“We call for strengthening the capacity of security agencies, especially the Police. The time is ripe for President Bola Tinubu to issue an Executive Order to enable States and Local Government Councils to establish their Police Services.

“Such decentralization of the Police will facilitate the curtailment of breaches in internal security.

“While states are putting machinery in motion for State Police, an Executive Bill should be sent to the National Assembly by the Presidency to amend relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution that deal with the establishment of the Nigerian Police.”