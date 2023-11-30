Yoruba Council hails Abdul-Azeez on appointment as spokesperson NEF

By Fortune Eromosele

The Yoruba Council Worldwide, the apex umbrella body for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, has extended its congratulations to Abdul-Azeez Suleiman on his appointment as the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum.

Their message was contained in a statement signed by the President, Yoruba Council Worldwide and Secretary General, North and South Ethnic Nationalities Council, Aare Sooko Oladotun Hasan, Esq.

The statement read: “We believe this appointment is a testament to his unprecedented accomplishments and positive contributions to the entire Northern region, and Nigeria at large, during his tenure as spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

“Mr Suleiman is undeniably deserving of this new and prestigious role within the highly revered Northern Elders Forum. We are confident that he will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the activities of NEF, particularly in the task of speaking truth to power, being the voice for the voiceless, and serving as a beacon of hope for all Nigerians.

“The Yoruba Council Worldwide is committed to providing unimpeachable support and cooperation to Mr Abdul-azeez Sulaiman in his new position. We would also like to express our appreciation to the Northern Elders Forum for their exceptional wisdom and foresight in selecting Mr Suleiman for this important role.

“By recognizing his reputable personality, impeccable integrity, and exceptional credibility, the Northern Elders have demonstrated their true statesmanship and mastery of leadership.

“We firmly believe that this appointment is just the beginning of even greater achievements for Mr Abdul-azeez Sulaiman in the foreseeable future. As he embarks on this noble journey, we extend our warmest wishes for success and provide him with our unwavering support”.