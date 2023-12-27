Yemie Fash mourns Akeredolu; urges Aiyedatiwa to embrace transparency, accountability in governance of Ondo

Foremost Nigerian Youth Rep, Oluyemi Fasipe popularly known as Yemie Fash has expressed deep shock over the passing of the ex-Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Late Ondo governor, Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday in a German hospital after a protracted illness believed to be prostate cancer.

Reacting to the news of the demise, Yemie Fash, in a statement obtained by Vanguard, expressed sadness over the death of Akeredolu saying the former governor would be remembered for his services to Ondo state and humanity.

He said “I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu. His prolonged illness was undoubtedly a difficult time for him, his loved ones, and the people of Ondo State. His dedication and service to the state will always be remembered.”

Yemis Fash known to be a vocal youth representative across Nigeria, urged the incoming governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to ensure transparency, accountability and stability of the state’s economy for the benefits of all Ondo indigenes.

“As you step into the role of Governor, I implore you to swiftly take charge and address the challenges that have arisen due to the illness of the late Governor and the actions of mischievous state government officials taking advantage of the situation. It is essential to restore stability and ensure the seamless continuation of governance in Ondo State.”

“In these critical times, your leadership, determination, and ability to swiftly address the issues at hand will play a crucial role in alleviating any concerns and bringing the state back on track. The people of Ondo State look to you for guidance and governance that reflects their aspirations and needs.”

“I urge you to prioritize transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness as you navigate these challenging circumstances. Seek the guidance and collaboration of capable individuals within the state to support your efforts and promote sustainable development and progress.

“Remembering the late Governor Akeredolu’s public service, we honour his memory by working towards the betterment of Ondo State. May his legacy live on in the positive changes you bring forth.

“Please accept my condolences once again, and I wish you strength, wisdom, and success in your new role as Governor.