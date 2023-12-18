Year-end: Investors in portfolio rebalancing, gain N464b

By Peter Egwuatu

Amidst Yuletide market sentiment, investment analysts have predicted portfolio rebalancing this week as corporate entities round up their 2023 full year business activities.

This is coming as the stock market rallied on four consecutive trading days last week, with the market recording a 1.2% Week-on-Week, WoW, gain which propelled the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, All-Share Index, ASI, to close at 72,389.23 points on Friday.

Also, investors gained over N464 billion last week as market capitalisation rose to N39.613 trillion from N39.148 trillion the previous week.

Analysis of trading showed that the bargain hunting in MTN led to increase in its share price by 2.7%. Access Corporation gained 9.6%, Zenith Bank 6.0% and UBA 7.3% to support the bullish performance.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date, MtD and Year-to-Date, YtD returns advanced to 1.4% and 41.2%, respectively. Nonetheless, activity levels weakened as total traded volume and value moderated by 22.1% W/W and 29.7% W/W respectively.

Across sectors, the Banking Index garnered 7.0%, Consumer Goods Index 0.2% and Industrial Goods Index 0.2%, while the Insurance Index declined by 1.0%, and Oil and Gas Index 0.3%.

Reacting to market outlook, analysts at Cordros Research stated: ” We expect the market to remain mixed in the coming week as investors cherry-pick counters given the absence of any significant positive catalysts. Nevertheless, we reiterate the need for investors to seek positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Similarly, analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited said: “The mixed outlook in the fixed income market and the decline in the last Treasury Bills auction rates/yields across the all the tenors in the midst rising inflation has triggered more inflow into the equity space.

Also, the planned rates hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN at this time could result in an unintended economic contraction in an environment where growth is already weak and fragile, with high cost of funds further pushing cost of production and services higher, driving prices northward. This is made worse by imported inflation due to the lingering foreign exchange challenges, among others. The two consecutive quarters of rate hikes, as well as the proposed fresh round of bank recapitalization are expected to drive the much desired economic development in the face of a significant devaluation of the Naira, just as the surging inflation is bound to drive mixed outlook in the market and economy in the first half of 2024.

We expect positive sentiment and profit taking to continue on bargain hunting for dividend paying stocks ahead of Consumer Price Index,CPI reports in the midst of sector rotation and portfolio rebalancing on the strength of the better-than-expected corporate numbers released and high yields. However, we note that 2024 is beginning dividend season ahead.”