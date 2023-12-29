Yahaya Bello pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, CON, pays a condolence visit on Friday to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, at his residence in the Jericho area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Governor Bello, accompanied by the governor-elect of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, was received by Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, the bereaved wife of the late governor.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, Governor Bello states that Akeredolu’s earthly sojourn, both in private and public spheres, was profoundly impactful, leaving an indelible mark on humanity until his final breath.

He counsels the grieving family to embrace the inevitability of death, urging them to cherish the enduring legacy of the departed.

“We were in Lagos for the NGF’s meeting and on a Christmas Homage to President Bola Tinubu when we received the lamentable news of the passing of our elder brother and senior colleague, His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN. Your husband was not merely a senior governor-colleague but also a statesman whose sagacity and benevolent guidance significantly enriched our leadership, notably within the Governors Forum and the democratic institution in Nigeria. This monumental loss resonates deeply with us, the people of Ondo State, and the entire nation. I chose to embark on this early journey to extend my heartfelt sympathies to you and your family in this sorrowful moment. May the heavens welcome the soul of my brother with the same generosity and kindness he bestowed upon humanity throughout the years,” he expresses.

Governor Bello lauds Akeredolu’s towering stature as a luminary in Africa’s legal landscape, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and fortifying democratic institutions in Nigeria.

In gracious response, Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu extended gratitude to the governor for sparing time to offer condolences. She revealed that her husband, aged 67, succumbed to prostate cancer in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.