XtraWins: Access Bank launches 12 days of Christmas campaign

By Rosemary Iwunze

Access Bank Plc has brought the Christmas Season of Giving closer to its customers nationwide with its AccessMore -12 days of Christmas campaign where 100 lucky customers stand a chance to win N10,000 voucher every day.

This was disclosed at a press conference held at the company’s Head office in Lagos to flag off the campaign tagged “AccessMore 12 Days of Christmas” leveraging the XtraWins promotion. The campaign will run from December 1 to December 12, 2023.

Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc, Njideka Esomeju stated that the campaign was launched to celebrate the holiday season. “We are happy to give back to our valued customers through the AccessMore “12 Days of Christmas’ Campaign”. We are going to reward 100 customers with N10,000 shopping voucher every day from December 1 – December 12, 2023.

“It is our way of expressing gratitude for their continued trust and loyalty to the bank. To be part of the winning train, all our customers need to do is to perform a minimum of five transactions above N1,000 on our AccessMore App and stand a chance to win shopping vouchers and exciting prizes to make their holiday season even more memorable. We have partnered with renowned retail stores like Spar, Ebeano, Market Square, Justrite, Jendol , Oriki and more for our customers to redeem their shopping vouchers when they win.

“At Access Bank, we believe in giving back to those who have made our success possible. This campaign is part of our commitment to creating meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers. We invite everyone to participate and stand a chance to be one of our lucky daily winners,” Esomeju concluded.

The AccessMore App, is the bank’s cutting-edge mobile banking platform that offers customers a range of features designed to simplify banking processes and enhance the overall user experience. Through this promotion, Access Bank aims to encourage more customers to explore the convenience and efficiency that digital banking has to offer.