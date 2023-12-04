Xsmile’s set to rule the airwaves, lock down shows with new single, ‘Oh Na Na’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Emerging Nigerian artist Xsmile is set to make waves once again with his latest release, “Oh Na Na,” a track that not only showcases his talent and potential but also highlights his versatility as an artist.

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Xsmile has made a significant mark in the music industry, garnering recognition for his distinct musical style that combines playful elements with introspective lyrics.

Following his breakthrough track “A Good Day,” he also featured on “Maria” alongside Qdot in 2021, Xsmile is back with a fresh sound for 2023. “Oh Na Na” is a testament to his commitment to pushing musical boundaries and exploring new sonic landscapes.

With classical music influences interwoven with magical sounds, Xsmile ensures a captivating listening experience for his ever-growing fan base.

In a recent interview, Xsmile expressed his vision for the future, stating, “We will be redefining the music space and resetting it. We are here to dominate.”

As a performer, producer, and sound engineer, Xsmile’s multifaceted skills contribute to the richness of his musical offerings. His deep love for Afrobeats and African music traditions shines through in each composition, making him a standout artist in the contemporary Nigerian music scene.