X-Two J amasses over 500,000 Spotify streams despite no new releases in 2023

In a surprising feat, X-TWO J garnered over 500,000 Spotify streams this year without dropping a new track.

Spotify Wrapped season has already given fans a peak at some of their favorite artists in the world and how they performed. Afrobeats sensation Rema leads as the most streamed African artist with 1.6 billion streams.

Other notable artists like Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Star also boast impressive numbers.

Those impressive totals came from 200.2k different users and added up to 18.2k hours of listening.

What sets X-TWO J’s achievement apart is the absence of any new music releases throughout the entire year.