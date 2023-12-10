World Squash Championship: Enthusiasts applaud Team Nigeria’s victory over Japan

Some Squash enthusiasts have applauded Team Nigeria’s performance in their opening match at the World Team Squash Championship, which served-off on Monday at Tauranga, New Zealand.

The squash enthusiasts applauded the performance of the team in various interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Femi Ajagbe, a former President of the Nigeria Squash Federation who is also the father of the captain of the team Tunde applauded the players for winning their first match against the Japanese players.

“Congratulations to the boys, they have really proven that they mean business. It’s good for their morale. Winning their first match will give them the confidence they need going into the next match.

“Great to hear that they are making waves and for defeating Japan, that’s a plus for Team Nigeria and I’m sure they will go places.

“They should take each game as it comes and maintain team spirit. They need one and another. The goal is to make Nigeria proud,” he said.

NAN reports that Ajagbe defeated Shota Yasunari 3-2, while Onaopemipo Adegoke won his match against Yujin Ikeda 3-2, while Gabriel Olufunmilayo defeated Yuta Ando 3-1.

Similarly, Tomi Falase, the Chairman Lagos State Squash Association, commended the players for winning their first match.

“I’m proud of them, winning the first match in a tournament of this magnitude is commendable. I wish them more wins as the tournament progresses,” he said.

Seun Peters the founder of the Head Waters Squash Academy urged the players to maintain their confidence and stay positive.

“This is an impressive performance. I’m sure every lover of this sport understands that having the skill is not enough, building one’s confidence is crucial,” he said.

NAN reports that the tournament will run from Dec.11 to Dec.17 at the New Zealand’s Mercury Baypark Arena, and the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, Tauranga.

NAN reports that the team, comprising Tunde Ajagbe, Onaopemipo Adegoke, Olufunmilayo and Kehinde Samuel, is one of 24 teams participating in the championship organised by World Squash Federation (WSF).

The biennial tournament, which sees four-man squads from national federations, provides the platform for the teams to battle it out for the title of World Squash Team Champions. (NAN)