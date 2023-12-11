Works Ministry Directors set to defend in-house budget before NASS after meeting with Umahi

Umahi

By Chioma Gabriel

The Directors of the Federal Ministry of Works have risen from their in-house budget defence with the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi in preparation for budget defence with the Joint Committees of National Assembly slated for 11th December 2023.

According to a release by Orji Uchenna Orji, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of Works, the Minister was thankful to the Acting Permanent Secretary and all the Heads of Departments who handled the Ministry’s budget for their commitment to the appraisal of the 2023 budget and the preparation of the 2024 budget proposal.

He noted that the road sector needed a different kind of attention beyond the 2024 budget envelope received by the Ministry. For a developing nation like Nigeria, road sector development is a catalyst for economic development. The road sector has the potential to improve the security sector, agricultural sector, trade and investment, health, education, and, in fact, every aspect of the development of every nation.

The Minister also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the attention given to the Ministry and his approval of concrete pavement in most of the 2024 projects. He stated that the Ministry is committed to the development of road infrastructure in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President. The Minister noted the huge debts arising from unpaid certificates inherited from the past administration, which runs up to N1.5 trillion up to date, and the expected contract reviews arising from inflation.

These two factors are recognized in the Ministry as issues that must be confronted to move forward.

Umahi therefore, set up six committees of one committee per geopolitical zone to review all debts of unpaid certified certificates generated before May 29th, 2023, and from May 29th, 2023 to date. “The committees will also review the approved and unapproved variation of prices and all augmentations that were approved or are yet to be approved and make recommendations to the Ministry’s management. The Ministry has exposed these debts and all reviews in the Ministry to Mr. President’s economic team and also to the Federal Executive Committee on road sector funding. It is believed that the internal works through these constituted committees will help them to use external Consultants to reverify the works so that concrete decisions will be made to move the Ministry forward.

“Contractors who are being owed are requested to approach these committees with all documents to back up their claims from Tuesday 12th, 2023 to Friday, 22nd of December 2023 from 9 am to 7 pm at the Honourable Minister’s Conference Room, 1st floor, Federal Ministry of Works, Headquarters, Mabushi Abuja.

“The Minister again thanked Mr. President very highly as well as the National Assembly and pledged their commitment to using judiciously whatever fund allocated to the Ministry and such funds must impact on the road infrastructure improvement.