Women group fights back against fake news, misogyny in media

By Victoria Ojeme

Leading PR firm PRNigeria and its advocacy team today launched a scathing attack against a wave of misinformation and harmful stereotypes targeting Nigerian women in the media.

In a press conference titled “Fake News, Misinformation and Media Stereotype Against Nigerian Women: A Call for Urgent Action,” Head of PRNigeria Advocacy Team on Gender, Rahma Oladosu, passionately condemned the recent publication of a false story labelling Nigerian women as the “most unfaithful in the world.”

“We are witnessing a dangerous pattern of sensationalism and escalation when it comes to stories about Nigerian women,” Ms. Oladosu declared. “A seemingly misogynistic section of the media consistently portrays our women as morally bankrupt, unintelligent, and defined solely by their appearances. This is not only insensitive and offensive, but it also fuels discriminatory attitudes and harms the reputation of an entire gender.”

The press conference focused on dissecting the viral “Durex survey” claim, which was debunked as a complete fabrication by PRNigeria’s fact-check team.

“We were curious about how such a claim could be made without any basis,” Ms. Oladosu explained. “Our investigation revealed that the supposed ‘Durex survey’ never existed. What actually happened was a misreading of an entirely unrelated report, twisted for sensational headlines.”

PRNigeria condemned the media houses that published the false story, calling for immediate retraction and stricter fact-checking procedures. Furthermore, they demanded a shift in media narratives to showcase the positive contributions of Nigerian women in various fields, such as business, leadership, and the arts.

“The Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala atop the World Trade Organisation, the Amina Mohammed at the United Nations, the literary genius Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and the track queen Tobi Amusan – these are the true symbols of the Nigerian woman,” Ms. Oladosu emphasized. “They represent brilliance, resilience, and an unwavering spirit that deserves celebration, not negativity and harmful stereotypes.”

The press conference concluded with a powerful call to action for media stakeholders: “Join us in saying enough is enough! Stop seeing Nigerian women through a lens of negativity. Instead, amplify their voices, highlight their achievements, and show the world the true face of Nigerian womanhood – one of strength, intelligence, and unwavering determination.”

This bold statement from PRNigeria marks a significant step in the fight against harmful media stereotypes and misinformation targeting Nigerian women. The call for urgent action resonates with a wider societal demand for responsible journalism and ethical representation in the media landscape.