Women group demand increased economic empowerment, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a landmark event held yesterday at the capital city of Nigeria, over 3000 women from diverse backgrounds and regions across the country gathered to demand increased economic empowerment, the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV), and several other crucial issues affecting women in Nigerian society.

The call was made by different stakeholders, women, and CSOs, at a high-level policy maker brunch, organized by Gate Field in collaboration with Dorothy Njemanze Foundation and various civil society organizations, held during the week, in Abuja.

According to them, these demands encompass policy and political interventions that will benefit Nigerian women, addressing key areas such as increased economic empowerment, an end to maternal mortality, increased political representation, elimination of gender-based violence, and protection of women in conflict settings.

Speaking, the Special Initiatives Lead at Gatefield, Joy Una, said: “Nigerian women, who constitute nearly half the population, remain underrepresented in policymaking

“This lack of representation has resulted in policies that fail to adequately address the distinct challenges faced by women. In Nigeria, 98% of women lack access to finance and economic opportunities.

“The World Health Organization ranks Nigeria as the 4th worst country for maternal well-being. 60% of the 20 million out-of-school children are girls, and one in three Nigerian women has experienced gender based violence.”

Also, the chairman, House Committee on TETFUND, Hon. Princess Onuoha, represented by Chidimman Ibezim, said: “TETFUND data shows that women are highly underrepresented in decision-making in Nigeria.

“Women’s political participation brings tangible gains. Male and female legislators must work

together to reach the country’s development goals. Mentorship- special programs for women to learn from other women leaders. There is no tool for development more efficient than the inclusion of women.”

On his part, the Director/Head, Gender Adolescent School Health and Elderly (GASHE) Division, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Ovuoraye John, said: “The Federal Ministry of Health has a family health department which has divisions dedicated to reproductive health and family planning.

“These divisions also deal with issues of gender-based violence and menstrual health. There is a ripple effect when a young girl is abused. It affects the whole family. We urge CSOs and government agencies to work together because there is so

much work to be done. Women’s representation in the senate has reduced but this should not discourage us from working towards what Nigerian women want.”

Also, the Representative National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally

Displaced Persons, Habibah Abdullahi, said: “In a country where the plight of women is detrimental I want to encourage us that when we come together we should give our quota.

“Educated women develop essential life skills. Things like GBV hinder women’s development and capacity. Women are vulnerable in our camps, they are victims of GBV. In the north, the norms are like a glass ceiling that is difficult to break through but we will keep fighting.”