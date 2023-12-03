Women are not equals to men – Actress, Centhia Ihebie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Few days ago, chubby and chic Nollywood actress, Innocenthia Sochi Ihebie, known simply as Centhia Ihebie was the cynosure of all eyes with her stunning and alluring birthday pictures.

Although looking like a woman that would ask plenty of questions of any man, Potpourri recalls her past chat where she revealed the kind of woman she really is.

According to her, she’s a very romantic kind of woman when it comes to sex and love but can’t be caught dead flaunting her sexuality.

“I feel like everybody has their lives to live and it’s their choice to flaunt whatever they want but I am never going to do it because it’s not my kind of lifestyle but I judge nobody. For the opposite sex, what attracts me would be his personality before any other thing because there is a lot more. I love love and I love money, like Davido once said, love is sweet but sweeter with money in it. I am a very romantic kind of woman when it comes to love and sex, I mean extremely romantic,” she said.

On the issue of equality with men, Centhia was succinctly clear that women were created to be under men.

She said, “When I am in love I am the overly submissive kind of woman but only when in love. I don’t believe in all that feminist stuff, all I know is women should be respected, loved and cared for. The moment I find a man who does these things to me, that’s it, I am hooked. Feminism or gender equality has cost a lot of people their marriages. You should know your duties in your home as a woman and the same for the man. Whether we like it or not, the man still remains the head, God brought us in to be help mates not co-worker,” she added.