Woman killed as police enforce Okada ban in Lagos

The residents of Santos, a suburb community in Lagos were on Tuesday agitated over the death of a yet-to-be-identified woman who was said to have been crushed by a truck in the Abule- Egba Area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the police team was out to enforce the ban on commercial motorcycles in that axis of Lagos when the unfortunate incident that claimed her life happened.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police posted on his X handle, “Preliminary investigation reveals that earlier today at about 10: 30hrs at Santos Avenue, Abule Egba, police officers on legitimate enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in Lagos State were about to be mobbed by motorcycle riders.

“To preserve the lives of the officers and equally rule out casualties on the side of the riders, teargas was justifiably used to disperse the crowd.

“A passenger in a tricycle, witnessing the use of teargas ahead, panicked and jumped out of the tricycle. Sadly, an approaching Leyland tipper, with registration number AAB 376 CB, being driven recklessly, ran over her.”

It was further gathered that the driver of the tipper absconded from the scene while the vehicle was recovered.

He added that contact has also been established with the family of the deceased while, a full investigation into the incident has commenced.