Woman commits suicide over boyfriend’s death in Adamawa

A 22-year-old girl, Florence Vandi, has reportedly committed suicide over her boyfriend’s death in Adamawa State. The incident happened at Viniklang community, Girei Local Government Area.

Vandi is believed to have consumed a poisonous substance locally called “Otapiyapiya”.

Superintendent Suleiman Nguroje, the police spokesman in Adamawa confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.

“The deceased, an indigene of Michika LGA in the state, ended her life by consuming the local substance. She was protesting the death of her boyfriend.

“She took the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend Nuhu Boniface, who died after a brief illness while receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Nguroje said the girl was a health worker attached to Girei Primary Health Centre.

“The Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babalola has expressed sadness over the suicide . He advised members of the public to avoid taking the law into their hands and report any suspicious movement around their neighborhood,” he added. (NAN)