WMA Ex-President urges unity among medical workers to advance practice

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE immediate past president of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has asked members of the medical profession to close ranks to advance the cause of the medical profession and humanity.

Osahon stated this at a reception and award ceremony held in his honour by the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) in Benin City.

According to him, “The medical profession as we see it today is under siege, and will take the efforts of each and everyone of us to rescue the profession. Everywhere I go, I talk about this. Let me let you know that it is not only in Nigeria that we have this challenge.

“Indeed in many countries that I have travelled to, this challenge also is there. There are approaches towards solving it. In all of these, we need our collective efforts. I want to encourage the leadership at all levels to draw everyone together to understand and appreciate the current times and the need to be part of the efforts to rescue our noble medical profession, because really, it is under siege.”

On the award Enabulele said he was trained not work to please anybody but to the right thing always for the betterment of humanity saying “from my ideological standpoint we are made to understand that it is not right for one to do things because one is expecting rewards. What you need to do is to keep working for society, and projecting the cause of our common humanity, and when rewards come, you appreciate them. You receive the rewards, but with a commitment to do much more

“I want to say that this really is something that will continue to warm my heart. It is something that will remain ingrained in my consciousness forever.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of MADCAN, Professor Paul Adobamen said it was a privilege for him to host Enabulele after a “very successful” tenure as President of the WMA “I believe honour should be given to whom honour is due. We certainly appreciate you and this is our own little way of showing that appreciation. There is no better time to do this than now.”