Wizkid announces N100m as Christmas gift to children

In a heartwarming gesture, Grammy-winning singer Wizkid has announced that he will be giving out 100 million naira to children as Christmas gift.

The singer made this known on his Instagram story on Monday.

Wizkid, in a separate post, noted that the donation is dedicated to the memory of his late mother, who was laid to rest in a grand ceremony a few weeks ago.

While there are no details about the distribution, the Ojuelegba crooner hinted that it will begin on Monday in Surulere.

