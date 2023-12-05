Without physiology, healthcare system’ll be incomplete, says Prof. Alada, others

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Scores of physiological professors have maintained that without physiology, healthcare delivery system would be incomplete.

The physiologists made their position known based on speculation in some quarters that physiology study is not relevant to the practice of medicine.

Reacting, Professor Abdul R.A.Alada, President, Physiological Society of Nigeria, PSN who is Professor of Human Physiology, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, dismissed the speculations that medical practice could be complete without physiology.

In a lecture he delivered via zoom at ASUU auditorium, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra State, during a three-day conference held by Professional Association of Practising Clinical Physiologists in Nigeria, PAPCPN, aimed at achieving better health for the people, Prof. Alada commended the Association’ for organising such conference adding that it would help Physiologists to air their view and speak with one voice.

Prof. Alada whose topic is, “Emerging New Trends in Physiological practice in the World,”

said that, “What they did was a landmark achievement. It is the first time Physiologists are coming together. Most people need Physiologists in their work places, companies and homes.

“Physiologists have major role to play, they know it all on how we are living. I commend the National President for the formation of the Association’ as it will help to defend the Physiology practice,” he stated.

Also in his own lecture entitled: “Advancing clinical Physiology in Contemporary World”, Prof. Edwin D.Nwobodo, Prof of Human Physiology, UNIZIK, Awka, College of Health Sciences, Nnewi, commended the national body for organizing the three day conference.

Dismissing the allegation of relegating Physiologists to the background, he said that, “No survey has indicated that physiologists have been relegated to the background.”

Also Prof. Arthur N. Chuemere, a keynote speaker, said in his 37 years of teaching experience in human Physiology, he has not seen himself as being relegated to the background.

The Prof whose citation as one of the award receipients shows he is a long experienced professor in research and clinical Physiology. extended his expertise to cardiovascular and respiratory Physiology, biochemical Physiology, Neuro Physiology, environmental Physiology, among others.

Recall that at the event, Professor of physiology and Consultant Endocrinologist, Mr Chibueze Ufearo, who was the chairman of the conference, while declaring the conference open, said the conference was timely.

According to him the conference theme ” Advancing Clinical Physiology : Teaching , Innovation and best practices is hoped to stimulate more interest in specialisation in clinical physiology.

Ufearo, former Head of Department Human physiology and Dean faculty of Basic Medical Sciences,Nnamdi Azikiwe University,urged all participants to register and actively participate in all aspects of the conference.

He said that the conference would broaden the knowledge in physiological basis of diseases which will bear on improvements in professional skills and patients care.

He comnended the vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Esimone and the Association for hosting the inaugural nation conference.

Mr Ugochukwu Okeke, National President of the Professional Association of Practicing Clinical Physiologists in Nigeria, PAPCPN said that clinical physiologists play a vital role in diagnosis, treatment and management of various medical conditions.

Okeke said that physiologists expertise in evaluating and interpreting physiological functions is instrumental in guiding therapeutic interventions and optimising patients care.

He said that in a rapid evolving healthcare landscape it is crucial for them to stay at the forefront of knowledge and embrace the latest technologies and methodologies.

The President added that the conference provides an invaluable opportunity to expand the horizon, deepen their understanding and foster collaboration that will shape the future of clinical physiology in Nigeria.

Okeke disclosed further that the conference has exciting lineup of keynote speeches, scientific sessions, workshops and poster presentations covering a wide range of topics in clinical physiology.

Prof Mohamed Mabrouk Abdel Aziz from Bayero University Kano spoke through zooming on challenges of physiologists in clinical Applications and Relationships between physiological Education and clinician.

Prof Azubuike Nwankwo of college of medicine and Health Sciences Abia State University Uturu handled emerging technologies in clinical physiology.

“I would like to say a big thank you to PAPCPN for holding the conference and offering us greater opportunity to learn more about this course,” he said.

The event also honoured persons who have distinguished themselves in humanitarian services that included, Chief Ezeaku Ejiofor, the founder Igbo Love themselves Charity Foundation