Wike to Rivers people: Don’t get into political crisis you know nothing about

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has cautioned the people of Rivers State not to get involved in a political crisis they know nothing about.

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of the state, also declared that he is in support of the peace process brokered between him and his successor, Siminilayi Fubara, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike stated that he has subjected himself to the peace process and berated some elders and leaders in the state who jump into conclusion over the methodology adopted by the President to bring a lasting peace to the state.

He said: “Are you people aware that Mr President actually called us privately and told us what to do.

“He (Fubara) didn’t do it and now Mr President then said okay, the larger house should come and they’re saying he does not have the constitutional right to do that. I have subjected myself to the peace process.”

The minister spoke on Sunday while addressing the congregation during a thanksgiving and marriage anniversary of the immediate past Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

‘Power, money can destroy you’

Wike lampooned elders of the state who recently said Tinubu did not have constitutional powers in the manner he handled the political crisis in the state.

“Let me tell the Church, you know blackmail is the easiest thing. So many of you may be believing what is going on. So many of you may also follow on the road without knowing where you are heading.

“Sit down and ask yourself can this be true? But just because we are no longer in power you may want to believe everything they have said.

“Power and money, if you are not careful, can destroy you. It can also make, depending on how you handle it.”

Wike said he has never done anything that will bring Rivers State backward. He said it was during his tenure as governor that he fought so many states to bring back our oil wells.

“The money accruing from those oil wells today is not in my pocket but for the interest of the state. To show character, when I was here I never went to see the Federal Government.

“I was the only opposition to the federal government. I challenged them.

“That is how you know people when they say they want to do something and they do it. I’m not a man that you can convince just because of a porridge of yam, no. it is not possible.

“Don’t get involved in any fight between two politicians without knowing the root cause. In any facet of life, there are rules and they must be obeyed. As a pastor, there are rules you must follow.

“So as politicians, we must follow rules. While I was governor I followed those rules, and that’s why I was able to succeed.

“When I was running for governor in 2014/2015, I was invited that some elders wanted to see me. When I got there, I saw only two people. Just two of them constituted themselves as elders over the whole state.

“They said elders of the state have decided that I should not contest the election. I said it must be a joke. Now they’ve come back again as elders.

“Check everyone there, some of them their sons lost the election. Everybody wants to take their pound of flesh: ‘Wike prevented me from this. Wike made me not to be that. Wike made me not to be that.’

“Even those that Wike made have joined them.”

While warning against propaganda, he expressed dismay that the same group of elders who were calling on the President to wade into the crisis were the ones now faulting his intervention.

“You are the ones who said the President should intervene. Now the President has come to bring peace, you said no, you don’t have the constitutional powers.

“All of us must love this state but don’t listen to propaganda. There is nothing I’m looking for in this state now. I have my own budget as FCT Minister. I have my own commissioners. All I’m saying is if you are a politician play according to the rules.”

