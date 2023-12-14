Wike to FCTA staff on 56th birthday: We’ll continue to work together

Wike

Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Mr. Ezenwo Wike has disclosed of his resolve to continue to work collaboratively with staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, in the discharge of his mandate.

Wike made the pledge, yesterday, after he was hosted to a surprise birthday party by staff of the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA.

As early as 8a.m, workers had already converged on the FCTA premises, while the minister’s office was adorned with special decorations courtesy of the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

The joyous workers, especially senior management directors waited from morning till around 6: 30p.m., when the Minister, who was said to have been busy with presidential engagements, showed up.

Wike who was received by the Minister of State, Dr. Mahmoud and top management staff on arrival was pleasantly surprised seeing the size of the party organised for him.

Responding to the goodwill, he said: “On behalf of my wife and family, I sincerely thank you the Minister of State and your team for this surprise package. The Minister told me that they would want to see me in the office today, so I was waiting to see Mr. President, but she was still calling, and I told her that I don’t know whether I will see Mr. President, but she said no, that they would still wait, and just for me to get here and I realised that the entire staff had organized this (birthday celebration).

“I want to say sincerely from the bottom of my heart that I appreciate you for the love you have shown to us. I thank you so much. I assure you that all of us will continue to cooperate and work together for the betterment of the FCT.”