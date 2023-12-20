Wike, others who worked against us won’t escape sanctions — PDP

By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to sanction members who worked against its coorporate interests, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, at the appropriate time.

Acting National Chairman of the party, PDP, Amb. Umar Damagun, said this while responding to questions from journalists, at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, yestersday.

According to him, the party was guided by its constitution, laws and regulations as such, would not shy away from wielding the big stick against those whose conduct flout these when cases of infractions are established.

Damagun said: “And our stand about our Wike, I have always said this, that as long as you are a member of the PDP, there is a time for everything.

“My duty is to stabilise the party and not to cause crisis. And I will continue to do that within the confines of reason.

“When things go out of hand, we will act. But meanwhile, we still see it within the ambit of the law. “Mind you, we have other litigations going on in this party, we won’t want to plunge our party into another crisis

“Let me tell you something, is not only Wike, there are other people who worked against this party, when we get to that level we will sanction everybody.

“If Wike believes he is above this party, we will show him that he is not above this party.

“One thing I am conscious about is that there was never a time he said, he is not a member of this party.

“The same members of this party, that believe they have done something wrong have also done something wrong to the party.

“Meanwhile, recently, we have approved and are about to inaugurate the 2023 review committee.

“They are to review what happened in 2023 and come out with a report not only about one person, but every person who has one way or another engaged in anti-party. Then after that, we will see what kind of measure to take.”