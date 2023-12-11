Wike made a mistake by allegedly attempting to impeach Rivers Governor – Ossai

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State governor, Mr Ossai Ovie Success has criticized the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, amid his ongoing feud with Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall the recent incident that involved the Nigerian police preventing 27 lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike from entering the Rivers State House of Assembly for a valedictory session.

Ossai in a post on his official Facebook page, expressed the opinion that Nyesom Wike has lost control of the political structure in Rivers State, attributing it to what he perceives as karma fighting against the FCT minister.

The social media post referenced the alleged attempt by Wike to impeach Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as a mistake that led to the current situation.

He specifically mentioned the event at the Rivers State Assembly, where the police barred the lawmakers from entering the building. Ossai Ovie Success characterized this incident as a manifestation of karma affecting Wike adversely.



“Wike has lost Rivers State structure. Karma is fighting him badly. The mistake he made was making an attempt of impeaching the governor.”