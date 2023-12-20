Wike, Fubara truce anti-democratic – CHRICED

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has voiced concerns over the state of affairs in Nigeria, citing economic hardships, government insensitivity, and ongoing political crises as major issues affecting the nation.

During a press conference held on Wednesday in Abuja, Comrade Ibrahim Mualeem Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, also addressed the political crisis in Rivers State between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor/political godson, Siminalayi Fubara.

CHRICED condemned the ‘contrived’ crisis as a battle fueled by personal vendettas, which has left the welfare of the citizens by the wayside.

Zikirullahi stated, “The so-called recent ‘resolution’ of the crisis is nothing more than a continuation of garrison politics, which goes against the principles of democracy and good governance.

“The rule of law has been disregarded and trampled, and the political actors have transformed the state into a political jungle where anything goes.

“It is evident that this battle of supremacy holds no real or strategic interest for the people of Rivers State. The fight is not centered around good governance or the well-being of ordinary citizens. Instead, it is fueled by personal vendettas, with both sides utilizing the state’s resources for their own agendas.

“It is crucial for the citizens of Rivers State to realize that their interests hold no place in this fight. The sooner they understand this, the better it will be for them.”

The watchdog group further raised concerns about the state of the judiciary, noting the loss of confidence among citizens due to recent ‘grotesque and unusual decisions’ from the court.

“The judiciary, which used to be described by citizens as the ‘last hope of the common man,’ is now being derisively referred to as the ‘lost hope of the common man,'” Zikirullahi said.

On the economic challenges, Zikirullahi said: “The reality is that many of our fellow citizens are at their wits end in terms of how to survive the harsh economic realities they face.”

He lamented the government’s wasteful spending and inability to address ongoing issues, including oil theft, corruption, and failing businesses.

Zikirullahi criticized the current government under the All Progressives Party (APC), led by President Tinubu.

He said, “The Tinubu government is yet to rein in the oil thieves and criminals that made the country lose billions of dollars monthly.

“The political swindlers that emptied our treasury, who are today recycled as legislators, ministers, and governors have consolidated.”.

In addition to these concerns, CHRICED also expressed skepticism towards the government’s proposed social interventions.

It warned against the potential wastage of resources with no actual impact on citizens and instead called for well-thought-out economic policies, like creating jobs in the local government areas and ensuring accountability in defense spending.

Zikirullahi underlined CHRICED’s commitment to continue pushing for positive change in Nigeria, from improving economic conditions to restoring integrity in the political and judicial systems.