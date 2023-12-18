Wike/Fubara Rift: Why Tinubu needs to intervene – Foundation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the rift between the Governor of Rivers State, Similaye Fubara, and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike takes a disturbing turn, a nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Monday, expressed concern and called on President Bola Tinubu, to urgently wade in and intervene to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, in a statement signed by himself and made available to Vanguard, pointed out that “No individual, regardless of their political influence, should play the role of a self-appointed deity within our democratic framework”, and also said well meaning Nigerians would not sit down and allow what he described as brazen impunity to go on in a volatile State as Rivers State, hence Tinubu should urgently intervene to deescalate the rising tension in the State since Wike is a serving member of his cabinet despite he is a chieftain in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He said: “In the face of the growing crisis in Rivers State, I, Chief Dr. Patrick Eholor, founder of the One Love Foundation, feel compelled to raise my voice in concern and appeal to the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, to urgently intervene and address the escalating tensions that threaten the peace and stability of our great nation.

“Wike’s public admission that he bought tickets for the entire Port Harcourt House of Assembly, including the governor, is a brazen violation of democratic norms. In an ideal society, such actions would warrant serious consequences, and Wike, in my sincere opinion, should be facing the appropriate legal repercussions. No individual, regardless of their political influence, should play the role of a self-appointed deity within our democratic framework.

“As concerned citizens, we must urgently call on the federal government to intervene in the Rivers State crisis. President Tinubu, we appeal to your leadership to swiftly address this situation and prevent further escalation.

“The flames of discord must not be allowed to engulf the entire nation, and the repercussions of a destabilized Rivers State would undoubtedly affect the entirety of our beloved country.

“It is imperative that we sue for peace in Rivers State and consider declaring a state of emergency if necessary.

“Ethnic coloration must be avoided, as the diverse population of the state deserves harmonious coexistence.

“President Tinubu, the time is now to demonstrate strong and decisive leadership, upholding the democratic values that form the bedrock of our great nation.

In unity and hope.”