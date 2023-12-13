Wife Battery: Case against suspended Ekiti hospital CMD resumes tomorrow

Court expecting Justice Ministry advice

By Dickson Omobola

The case of wife battery levelled against suspended Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Ekiti State Specialist Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti, Dr Olaolu Olubiyi, continues at an Ado – Ekiti Magistrate Court C tomorrow, December 14.



The suspect is being tried for allegedly assaulting his wife, Dr Adenike Olubiyi, a lecturer at Ekiti State University.

The court adjourned the case to tomorrow at the last hearing.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the court is expecting an advice on the case from the state Ministry of Justice on whether to proceed with the case at the hearing tomorrow or have it transferred to the High Court and the charge upgraded.

The 44-year-old estranged wife of Olubiyi had alleged that she suffered constant beatings from her husband, quoting him as bragging that “nothing is going to happen so far it is Ekiti State.”

She told Vanguard that at the last court sitting, the prosecutor said the case file had been forwarded to the “Ministry of Justice for advice and taking over of the case.”

Dr (Mrs) Olubiyi added: “I hope the Ministry of Justice would have written the advice and be in court on December 14, 2023, the adjourned date for taking over of the case. I should not suffer in vain because my husband has been boasting that nothing is going to happen so far it’s in Ekiti State.

“They have been in court two times, but went with the case of assault. After giving the police recorded evidence, that is when they said the Ministry of Justice came to take the file from the police station. I have confirmed the sitting, it will be held at the Magistrate Court C by 9 in the morning.”