WIA commends Dana Air, as airline emerges best in CSR

By Prince Okafor

Dana Air has received recognition from the Women in Aviation for its commendable 15-year contribution to Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The airline’s received the commendation at the Annual Conference of Women in Aviation Nigeria Chapter, held recently in Kano.

In addition to this honor, Dana Air was also awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility Airline of the Year 2023 at the City Business News Summit 2023.

The theme for this year’s conference, “Connect, Engage, Inspire,” was highlighted by the President of Women in Aviation Nigeria, Rejoice Ndudinachi. The event featured the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to society.

Commenting on the development, Dana Air’s Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete, said: “Dana Air is dedicated to the theme of this year’s WIA conference, and this recognition is well-deserved.

“It underscores the appreciation for the positive impact we make in supporting not only our beloved country but also communities, youths, women in aviation, our industry, and even the entertainment sector.”

Highlighting the airline’s commitment to corporate citizenship, Ettete emphasized, “We remain steadfast in supporting meaningful causes across the country and contributing to its growth and development. We see no other option but to build our nation and help it achieve its full potential.”

Having served over 36 million passengers in its 15 years of operation, Dana Air stands as one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, boasting a diverse fleet of Boeing aircraft and providing daily flights to major cities across the country.